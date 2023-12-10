Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Sunday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Barkov available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:37 per game on the ice, is +19.

Barkov has a goal in nine games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Barkov has a point in 15 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points nine times.

Barkov has had an assist in a game 13 times this season over 23 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Barkov's implied probability to go over his point total is 71.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barkov has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barkov Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 23 Games 4 25 Points 6 9 Goals 2 16 Assists 4

