Will Anton Lundell score a goal when the Florida Panthers play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundell stats and insights

Lundell has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Lundell has picked up two assists on the power play.

Lundell averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 100 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Lundell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:35 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:03 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:02 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:50 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 16:51 Away W 2-1

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

