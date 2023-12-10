The Florida Panthers, Anton Lundell among them, meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. Looking to bet on Lundell's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Anton Lundell vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Lundell Season Stats Insights

Lundell's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:44 per game on the ice, is +3.

Lundell has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 26 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In 10 of 26 games this year, Lundell has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In eight of 26 games this season, Lundell has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Lundell's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lundell has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lundell Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 26 Games 4 12 Points 1 2 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.