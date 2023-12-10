Anton Lundell Game Preview: Panthers vs. Blue Jackets - December 10
The Florida Panthers, Anton Lundell among them, meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. Looking to bet on Lundell's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Anton Lundell vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Lundell Season Stats Insights
- Lundell's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:44 per game on the ice, is +3.
- Lundell has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 26 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.
- In 10 of 26 games this year, Lundell has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.
- In eight of 26 games this season, Lundell has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- Lundell's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Lundell has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Lundell Stats vs. the Blue Jackets
- The Blue Jackets have given up 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Columbus
|26
|Games
|4
|12
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|1
