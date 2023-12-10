Who is the team to beat at the top of the ASUN this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Lipscomb

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 19-10

7-5 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 184th

184th Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st

261st Last Game: W 78-71 vs Tennessee State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: SEC Network+

2. North Alabama

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-11

6-5 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 205th

205th Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th

286th Last Game: W 76-64 vs Charleston Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tennessee Tech

@ Tennessee Tech Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Bellarmine

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 12-16

4-7 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 220th

220th Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th

120th Last Game: W 98-59 vs Berea

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Evansville

Evansville Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 14-14

4-5 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 233rd

233rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st

281st Last Game: L 73-62 vs Louisiana

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Austin Peay

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-17

6-6 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 245th

245th Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th

180th Last Game: W 70-68 vs Southern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Western Kentucky

@ Western Kentucky Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Stetson

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-15

6-4 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 256th

256th Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th

148th Last Game: W 123-43 vs Johnson (FL)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Omaha

@ Omaha Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Summit League Network

7. Queens

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 13-16

6-6 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 259th

259th Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th

217th Last Game: L 93-81 vs Appalachian State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mercer

@ Mercer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Jacksonville

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-14

6-4 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 286th

286th Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th

317th Last Game: L 86-85 vs South Carolina State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Trinity Baptist

Trinity Baptist Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. FGCU

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 9-19

3-8 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 288th

288th Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd

83rd Last Game: L 77-57 vs Minnesota

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mercer

@ Mercer Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Kennesaw State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 11-16

7-3 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 301st

301st Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th

336th Last Game: W 84-77 vs South Carolina Upstate

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Presbyterian

@ Presbyterian Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. North Florida

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 8-20

6-5 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 312th

312th Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd

352nd Last Game: W 64-56 vs Georgia Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Trinity Baptist

Trinity Baptist Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-28

3-9 | 2-28 Overall Rank: 341st

341st Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th

314th Last Game: W 73-70 vs Eastern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game