Should you bet on Brandon Montour to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Montour stats and insights

Montour is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Montour has picked up one assist on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

