Brandon Montour will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Sunday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Montour available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Brandon Montour vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour has averaged 23:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Through 10 games this year, Montour has yet to score a goal.

Montour has registered a point twice this year in 10 games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Montour has had an assist twice this season in 10 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Montour's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

Montour has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Montour Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 10 Games 3 2 Points 2 0 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

