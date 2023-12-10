The Florida Panthers, including Carter Verhaeghe, are in action Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Verhaeghe's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Verhaeghe has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 17:51 on the ice per game.

Verhaeghe has a goal in 12 of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Verhaeghe has a point in 16 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points six times.

Verhaeghe has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Verhaeghe hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 100 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 26 Games 4 22 Points 5 12 Goals 5 10 Assists 0

