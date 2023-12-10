Dallas (9-3) rides a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Philadelphia (10-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 52 points.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Cowboys go up against the Eagles. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we list below.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Cowboys have been leading after the first quarter in six games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.5 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.3 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Eagles have been winning after the first quarter in six games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games .

2nd Quarter

In 12 games this season, the Cowboys have been outscored in the second quarter four times and won eight times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.9 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Eagles have lost the second quarter eight times and won four times in 12 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, lost five times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 12 games this season, the Eagles have won the third quarter eight times, lost two times, and been knotted up two times.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys have won that quarter in nine games and have been outscored in that quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.1 points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cowboys have led after the first half in seven games, have trailed after the first half in four games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game in 2023.

Through 12 games this season, the Eagles have led after the first half five times and have trailed after the first half seven times.

2nd Half

In 12 games this season, the Cowboys have won the second half six times, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 9.5 points on average in the second half.

Through 12 games this year, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half eight times, lost two times, and tied two times.

