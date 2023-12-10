Entering their Sunday, December 10 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) at AT&T Stadium, which begins at 8:20 PM , the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) are dealing with just one player on the injury report.

The Cowboys enter this matchup after a 41-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game.

Their last time out, the Eagles were beaten by the San Francisco 49ers 42-19.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Matt Waletzko OT Shoulder Out

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Julio Jones WR Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Darius Slay CB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Zach Cunningham LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Fletcher Cox DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Dallas Goedert TE Forearm Full Participation In Practice Jack Stoll TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Grant Calcaterra TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 14 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: NBC

NBC

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys have been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank fifth-best in total offense (380.4 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (287.1 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (best with 32.3 points per game) and scoring defense (fourth-best with 18.3 points allowed per game) this year.

The Cowboys have been making things happen on both sides of the ball in the passing game this year, as they rank third-best in passing offense (263.4 passing yards per game) and fifth-best in passing defense (181.1 passing yards allowed per game).

On offense, Dallas ranks 11th in the NFL with 117.0 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 12th in rushing yards allowed per contest (106.0).

With 18 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (first in NFL), the Cowboys' +8 turnover margin is the fourth-best in the NFL.

Eagles Season Insights

With 361.7 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Eagles rank ninth in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 22nd, allowing 350.6 total yards per game.

The Eagles' offense has been thriving, accumulating 27.4 points per game (fourth-best) this season. On defense, they rank 24th by surrendering 24.0 points per game.

The Eagles have been struggling in pass defense, ranking fourth-worst with 260.3 passing yards allowed per game. They have been more effective offensively, compiling 235.7 passing yards per contest (13th-ranked).

Philadelphia has been thriving on run defense, allowing only 90.3 rushing yards per game (fourth-best). On offense, it ranks eighth in the NFL by putting up 126.0 rushing yards per game.

At -2, the Eagles have the 18th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 14 forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) and 16 turnovers committed (16th in NFL).

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-3.5)

Cowboys (-3.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-175), Eagles (+145)

Cowboys (-175), Eagles (+145) Total: 51.5 points

