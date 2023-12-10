Will Dmitry Kulikov Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 10?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Dmitry Kulikov a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Kulikov stats and insights
- Kulikov is yet to score through 25 games this season.
- In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Kulikov has no points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Kulikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|10:28
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Away
|L 2-1
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
