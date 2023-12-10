For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Dmitry Kulikov a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kulikov stats and insights

Kulikov is yet to score through 25 games this season.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Kulikov has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kulikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 10:28 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:36 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.