The Florida Panthers, with Evan Rodrigues, are in action Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Rodrigues available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Rodrigues has averaged 16:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +15.

Rodrigues has scored a goal in a game four times this year over 26 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Rodrigues has a point in 11 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Rodrigues has an assist in 11 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Rodrigues' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Rodrigues has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 26 Games 3 21 Points 2 6 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

