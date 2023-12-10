The Duke Blue Devils (3-2) face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

FGCU vs. Duke Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other FGCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Players to Watch

Oluchi Okananwa: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Taina Mair: 11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Ashlon Jackson: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Camilla Emsbo: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.4 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.4 BLK Kennedy Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke Players to Watch

Okananwa: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Mair: 11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jackson: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Emsbo: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.4 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.4 BLK Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.