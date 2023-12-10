The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-3) take on the Florida Gators (6-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

Florida vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison

The Gators score an average of 77.9 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 74.7 the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.

Florida has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 74.7 points.

Tulsa has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.9 points.

The Golden Hurricane put up 73.2 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 68.3 the Gators allow.

When Tulsa totals more than 68.3 points, it is 4-1.

Florida has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 73.2 points.

The Golden Hurricane are making 43.1% of their shots from the field, 4.5% higher than the Gators concede to opponents (38.6%).

The Gators make 44.5% of their shots from the field, just 4.1% more than the Golden Hurricane's defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida Leaders

Ra Shaya Kyle: 14.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 58.8 FG%

14.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 58.8 FG% Aliyah Matharu: 19.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 46.0 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

19.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 46.0 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Leilani Correa: 13.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

13.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Laila Reynolds: 8.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jeriah Warren: 4.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Florida Schedule