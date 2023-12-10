The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Gustav Forsling find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsling stats and insights

Forsling has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted seven shots and scored one goal.

Forsling has scored one goal on the power play.

Forsling averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:24 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:38 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:50 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:02 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:24 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 24:50 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:13 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:56 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 2-1

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

