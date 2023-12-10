Should you wager on Jonah Gadjovich to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Gadjovich stats and insights

Gadjovich is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Gadjovich has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 100 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Gadjovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:37 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:12 Home W 5-4 11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:41 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 6:42 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 4:55 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:17 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:09 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 3:27 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:20 Away W 2-1

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

