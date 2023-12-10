On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Kevin Stenlund going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Stenlund stats and insights

Stenlund has scored in six of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Stenlund has no points on the power play.

Stenlund's shooting percentage is 24.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 100 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Stenlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:49 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:22 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:35 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 12:37 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:40 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 14:12 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:47 Away W 2-1

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

