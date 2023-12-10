The Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk included, will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Tkachuk's props? Here is some information to help you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Tkachuk has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 18:58 on the ice per game.

Tkachuk has a goal in four of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 13 of 26 games this year, Tkachuk has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Tkachuk has an assist in 10 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Tkachuk's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he goes over.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 26 Games 4 19 Points 5 4 Goals 2 15 Assists 3

