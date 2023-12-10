Sunday's contest between the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) and No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (7-1) matching up at Barclays Center has a projected final score of 78-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 78, Miami (FL) 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-1.7)

Colorado (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

Miami (FL) has a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Colorado, who is 4-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hurricanes are 3-2-0 and the Buffaloes are 5-2-0.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 15.1 points per game (scoring 84.6 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball while giving up 69.5 per outing to rank 144th in college basketball) and have a +121 scoring differential overall.

The 33.9 rebounds per game Miami (FL) averages rank 156th in college basketball, and are 2.1 more than the 31.8 its opponents pull down per outing.

Miami (FL) connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (31st in college basketball) while shooting 42.5% from deep (second-best in college basketball). It is making 2.6 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7 per game while shooting 25.8%.

The Hurricanes rank 40th in college basketball by averaging 103.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 76th in college basketball, allowing 85 points per 100 possessions.

Miami (FL) and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hurricanes commit 12.8 per game (250th in college basketball) and force 13.3 (102nd in college basketball action).

