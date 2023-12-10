How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Colorado on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (7-1) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes are shooting 51.3% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
- Miami (FL) is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Buffaloes are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hurricanes sit at 172nd.
- The Hurricanes average 15 more points per game (84.6) than the Buffaloes allow (69.6).
- Miami (FL) is 6-1 when scoring more than 69.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Miami (FL) posted 8.2 more points per game (83.4) than it did when playing on the road (75.2).
- The Hurricanes allowed 72.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.
- Miami (FL) averaged 8.3 treys per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged in away games (7.2 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 95-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 62-49
|Watsco Center
|12/6/2023
|LIU
|W 97-49
|Watsco Center
|12/10/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/21/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|Watsco Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.