The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (7-1) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes are shooting 51.3% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.

Miami (FL) is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hurricanes sit at 172nd.

The Hurricanes average 15 more points per game (84.6) than the Buffaloes allow (69.6).

Miami (FL) is 6-1 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Miami (FL) posted 8.2 more points per game (83.4) than it did when playing on the road (75.2).

The Hurricanes allowed 72.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.

Miami (FL) averaged 8.3 treys per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged in away games (7.2 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule