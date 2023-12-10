The Miami Hurricanes (7-1) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Hurricanes have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Colorado is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

In the Buffaloes' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.