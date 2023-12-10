Miami (FL) vs. Colorado December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (5-0) play the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Buy Tickets for Other Miami (FL) Games
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Norchad Omier: 15.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Matthew Cleveland: 16.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 16.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 18.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bensley Joseph: 11.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
Colorado Players to Watch
Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Stat Comparison
|Miami (FL) Rank
|Miami (FL) AVG
|Colorado AVG
|Colorado Rank
|13th
|89.0
|Points Scored
|82.7
|54th
|211th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|112th
|214th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|35.7
|89th
|346th
|5.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|136th
|15th
|10.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|176th
|65th
|16.0
|Assists
|19.0
|12th
|206th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|13.7
|289th
