The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (7-1) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under for the matchup is set at 154.5.

Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado -1.5 154.5

Hurricanes Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) has played three games this season that ended with a point total higher than 154.5 points.

The average over/under for Miami (FL)'s outings this season is 154.1, 0.4 fewer points than this game's total.

Miami (FL) are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Miami (FL) was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Hurricanes have played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (FL) has a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado 4 57.1% 83.8 168.4 69.6 139.1 147.4 Miami (FL) 3 60% 84.6 168.4 69.5 139.1 154.1

Additional Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

The Hurricanes put up 15 more points per game (84.6) than the Buffaloes allow (69.6).

Miami (FL) is 2-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 69.6 points.

Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado 4-3-0 4-2 5-2-0 Miami (FL) 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0

Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado Miami (FL) 13-5 Home Record 16-1 2-9 Away Record 7-4 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

