Will Nick Cousins Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 10?
Should you bet on Nick Cousins to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Cousins stats and insights
- In two of 26 games this season, Cousins has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- Cousins has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 4.9% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Cousins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|11:26
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:15
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:54
|Away
|W 2-1
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
