Will Niko Mikkola Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 10?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Niko Mikkola light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikkola stats and insights
- In two of 26 games this season, Mikkola has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- Mikkola has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Mikkola recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|20:28
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:27
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:21
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|2
|2
|0
|20:11
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|23:17
|Away
|W 2-1
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
