Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal when the Florida Panthers square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

In seven of 26 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Ekman-Larsson has accumulated one goal and five assists.

Ekman-Larsson averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Ekman-Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:16 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 17:13 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:02 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:13 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:50 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:59 Away W 2-1

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

