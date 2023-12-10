Two squads at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will match up when the third-place Florida Panthers (16-8-2) visit the 15th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (9-15-5) on Sunday, December 10 at Nationwide Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network to see the Blue Jackets attempt to defeat the Panthers.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/6/2023 Panthers Blue Jackets 5-4 (F/OT) FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 66 total goals (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.

The Panthers' 80 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 30 goals over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 26 17 16 33 8 15 46.7% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 23 9 16 25 14 23 53.4% Carter Verhaeghe 26 12 10 22 16 13 40.7% Evan Rodrigues 26 6 15 21 9 6 31.2% Matthew Tkachuk 26 4 15 19 20 9 50%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 100 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 85 goals this season (2.9 per game), 11th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 34 goals over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players