How to Watch the Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Two squads at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will match up when the third-place Florida Panthers (16-8-2) visit the 15th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (9-15-5) on Sunday, December 10 at Nationwide Arena.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can tune in to BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network to see the Blue Jackets attempt to defeat the Panthers.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
|Panthers vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Panthers vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Blue Jackets Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|Blue Jackets
|5-4 (F/OT) FLA
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 66 total goals (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.
- The Panthers' 80 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 30 goals over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|26
|17
|16
|33
|8
|15
|46.7%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|23
|9
|16
|25
|14
|23
|53.4%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|26
|12
|10
|22
|16
|13
|40.7%
|Evan Rodrigues
|26
|6
|15
|21
|9
|6
|31.2%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|26
|4
|15
|19
|20
|9
|50%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets' total of 100 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have 85 goals this season (2.9 per game), 11th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 34 goals over that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|27
|1
|19
|20
|9
|12
|-
|Boone Jenner
|29
|13
|5
|18
|10
|12
|55.7%
|Kirill Marchenko
|27
|9
|7
|16
|8
|18
|40.7%
|Adam Fantilli
|29
|8
|8
|16
|8
|13
|40.3%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|29
|4
|11
|15
|12
|9
|0%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.