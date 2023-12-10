Sunday's NHL action includes the Florida Panthers (16-8-2) visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets (9-15-5) at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets are big underdogs (+200 on the moneyline) against the Panthers (-250) ahead of the outing, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Columbus' games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 16 of 28 times.

The Panthers have been victorious in 12 of their 16 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 25 games this season, with eight upset wins (32.0%).

Florida has won all four games when it played with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Columbus has a record of 2-3 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.4 3.00 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.00 2.00 6 19.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 7-3 5-5-0 6.5 3.40 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.40 3.00 6 27.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.