Two squads at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Florida Panthers (third in the Eastern Conference at 16-8-2) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (15th in the Eastern Conference at 9-15-5), square off on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network.

The Panthers have a 6-3-1 record over their last 10 contests. They have totaled 30 goals while giving up 20 in that time. On the power play, 31 opportunities have resulted in six goals (19.4% success rate).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Sunday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final tally of Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-250)

Panthers (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have gone 2-2-4 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 16-8-2.

Florida is 7-2-1 (15 points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they finished 0-2-1.

Florida has finished 2-1-1 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering five points).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals 17 times, and are 14-3-0 in those games (to record 28 points).

In the eight games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 12 points after finishing 6-2-0.

In the 20 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 11-7-2 (24 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Panthers went 4-1-0 in those contests (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.93 21st 4th 2.54 Goals Allowed 3.45 28th 2nd 34.1 Shots 29.8 24th 3rd 27.6 Shots Allowed 34.2 29th 22nd 18.07% Power Play % 14.46% 25th 13th 80.9% Penalty Kill % 86.75% 5th

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

