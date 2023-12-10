The Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

Sam Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors with 33 points. He has scored 17 goals and picked up 16 assists this season.

Through 23 games, Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored nine goals and picked up 16 assists.

Verhaeghe has posted 12 goals and 10 assists for Florida.

Anthony Stolarz (3-2-1) has a 2.3 goals against average and a .916% save percentage (16th in league).

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Zachary Werenski is a key offensive option for Columbus, with 20 points this season, as he has recorded one goal and 19 assists in 27 games.

Boone Jenner has made a big impact for Columbus this season with 18 points (13 goals and five assists).

This season, Columbus' Marchenko has 16 points, courtesy of nine goals (second on team) and seven assists (seventh).

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a 2-7-1 record this season, with an .891 save percentage (47th in the league). In 11 games, he has 295 saves, and has allowed 36 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.93 21st 4th 2.54 Goals Allowed 3.45 26th 2nd 34.1 Shots 29.8 23rd 3rd 27.6 Shots Allowed 34.2 29th 21st 18.07% Power Play % 14.46% 26th 13th 80.9% Penalty Kill % 86.75% 5th

