The Eastern Conference's third-ranked squad, the Florida Panthers (16-8-2), visit the 15th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets (9-15-5), on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-250) Blue Jackets (+200) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have a 12-4 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Florida has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter and won every time.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Florida's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 12 times.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 80 (18th) Goals 85 (11th) 66 (4th) Goals Allowed 100 (30th) 15 (22nd) Power Play Goals 12 (25th) 17 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (4th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 6-3-1 overall.

Three of Florida's past 10 games went over.

The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.5 lower than their season-long average.

The Panthers' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 80 total, which makes them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Panthers are one of the best squads in league action, allowing 66 goals to rank fourth.

With a +14 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.

