Sam Reinhart and Zachary Werenski are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets square off at Nationwide Arena on Sunday (opening faceoff at 1:00 PM ET).

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) and plays an average of 20:28 per game.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 8 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 2 3 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Canadiens Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has accumulated 25 points (1.0 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 16 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 8 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Nov. 30 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Carter Verhaeghe's 22 points this season have come via 12 goals and 10 assists.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 8 0 1 1 4 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 0 1 6 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 1 1 2 5 at Canadiens Nov. 30 1 1 2 4 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Werenski's one goal and 19 assists in 27 games for Columbus add up to 20 total points on the season.

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 8 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Dec. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Kings Dec. 5 0 0 0 3 at Bruins Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 vs. Senators Dec. 1 0 2 2 3

