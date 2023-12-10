Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Blue Jackets on December 10, 2023
Sam Reinhart and Zachary Werenski are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets square off at Nationwide Arena on Sunday (opening faceoff at 1:00 PM ET).
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) and plays an average of 20:28 per game.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has accumulated 25 points (1.0 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 16 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Carter Verhaeghe's 22 points this season have come via 12 goals and 10 assists.
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 8
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 6
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Werenski's one goal and 19 assists in 27 games for Columbus add up to 20 total points on the season.
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Bruins
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
