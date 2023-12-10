For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Ryan Lomberg a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lomberg stats and insights

  • In two of 26 games this season, Lomberg has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Lomberg has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 8.0% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Lomberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:49 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:39 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 6:00 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:20 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:37 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:55 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:36 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:18 Away W 2-1

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

