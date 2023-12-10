The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Sam Bennett find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bennett stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, Bennett has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Bennett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:09 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:45 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 2 1 1 18:28 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:31 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:27 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 2-1

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

