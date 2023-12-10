The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Sam Bennett find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bennett stats and insights

  • In three of 14 games this season, Bennett has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Bennett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:09 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:45 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 2 1 1 18:28 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:31 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:27 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 2-1

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

