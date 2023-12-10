Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Nationwide Arena. There are prop bets for Bennett available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Sam Bennett vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett has averaged 12:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In three of 14 games this year, Bennett has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bennett has a point in four of 14 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Bennett has an assist in two of 14 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Bennett goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Bennett Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 14 Games 4 5 Points 0 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

