Sam Reinhart will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets face off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Reinhart's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:28 per game on the ice, is +16.

In 13 of 26 games this season, Reinhart has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Reinhart has a point in 18 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

In 12 of 26 games this season, Reinhart has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Reinhart's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 26 Games 4 33 Points 8 17 Goals 2 16 Assists 6

