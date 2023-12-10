Who’s the Best Team in the SEC? See our Weekly Women's SEC Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the SEC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SEC Power Rankings
1. South Carolina
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 29-0
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: W 78-69 vs Utah
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Presbyterian
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
2. LSU
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 26-4
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th
- Last Game: W 133-44 vs McNeese
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Northwestern State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Texas A&M
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th
- Last Game: W 67-36 vs Robert Morris
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Mississippi Valley State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
4. Alabama
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th
- Last Game: W 69-39 vs Samford
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UL Monroe
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Mississippi State
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th
- Last Game: W 91-50 vs Kennesaw State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Jackson State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
6. Auburn
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 53rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st
- Last Game: W 94-37 vs Alabama State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Norfolk State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
7. Arkansas
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th
- Last Game: L 74-70 vs UAPB
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Samford
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
8. Georgia
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th
- Last Game: W 86-70 vs Troy
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgia Tech
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
9. Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st
- Last Game: W 51-39 vs Butler
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Lipscomb
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
10. Ole Miss
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st
- Last Game: W 84-56 vs Mississippi Valley State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Alabama
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
11. Florida
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th
- Last Game: L 72-64 vs Tulsa
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
12. Tennessee
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: W 72-63 vs Eastern Kentucky
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Wofford
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
13. Missouri
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 111th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th
- Last Game: L 84-56 vs Kansas State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Illinois
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
14. Kentucky
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Overall Rank: 162nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: L 73-61 vs Louisville
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Furman
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.