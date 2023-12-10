Should you wager on Steven Lorentz to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Lorentz stats and insights

  • Lorentz has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
  • Lorentz has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 100 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Lorentz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 6:28 Home L 4-3
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:02 Home W 5-3
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:26 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 8:31 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:09 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 9:45 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:40 Away L 5-2

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

