Should you wager on Steven Lorentz to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lorentz stats and insights

Lorentz has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Lorentz has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 100 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lorentz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 6:28 Home L 4-3 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:02 Home W 5-3 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:26 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 8:31 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:09 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 9:45 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:40 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.