Who’s the Best Team in the SWAC? See our Weekly SWAC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the SWAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
SWAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Southern
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 175th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: W 109-60 vs Champion Christian
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tulane
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Texas Southern
- Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 217th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 99-67 vs Purdue
Next Game
- Opponent: @ N.C. A&T
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Florida A&M
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 261st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: W 108-78 vs LeMoyne-Owen
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iowa
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
4. Prairie View A&M
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 265th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd
- Last Game: L 74-55 vs Northern Iowa
Next Game
- Opponent: North American
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: StretchLive
5. Alabama State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 280th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th
- Last Game: L 74-56 vs LSU
Next Game
- Opponent: USC
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Jackson State
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Overall Rank: 298th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th
- Last Game: L 89-55 vs Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Howard
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Bethune-Cookman
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 336th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th
- Last Game: W 80-71 vs South Carolina State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Purdue Fort Wayne
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Alcorn State
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 6-24
- Overall Rank: 338th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 105-65 vs Maryland
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northern Iowa
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Grambling
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 339th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th
- Last Game: L 83-65 vs Washington State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Drake
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. UAPB
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-22
- Overall Rank: 352nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd
- Last Game: L 104-86 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: Ecclesia
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
11. Alabama A&M
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 3-28
- Overall Rank: 358th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd
- Last Game: L 93-82 vs UAB
Next Game
- Opponent: Chattanooga
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Bulldogs All-Access
12. Mississippi Valley State
- Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 2-29
- Overall Rank: 359th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 78-40 vs Gonzaga
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tulsa
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
