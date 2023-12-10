Sunday's game between the UCF Knights (6-2) and Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) matching up at Addition Financial Arena has a projected final score of 74-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UCF, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 10.

The matchup has no set line.

UCF vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

UCF vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 74, Ole Miss 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UCF vs. Ole Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-4.0)

UCF (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

UCF has gone 4-3-0 against the spread, while Ole Miss' ATS record this season is 2-6-0. The Knights are 5-2-0 and the Rebels are 4-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

UCF Performance Insights

The Knights average 79.3 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while giving up 67.4 per outing (102nd in college basketball). They have a +95 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The 36.6 rebounds per game UCF averages rank 49th in the country, and are 6.7 more than the 29.9 its opponents pull down per contest.

UCF makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

The Knights rank 165th in college basketball by averaging 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 33rd in college basketball, allowing 81.3 points per 100 possessions.

UCF has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.7 turnovers per game, committing 12.1 (201st in college basketball play) while forcing 16.8 (eighth in college basketball).

