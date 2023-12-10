The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF Stats Insights

  • The Knights make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
  • UCF has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Knights are the 45th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 183rd.
  • The Knights put up 79.3 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 66.5 the Rebels give up.
  • UCF has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UCF played better when playing at home last year, posting 77.2 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game on the road.
  • The Knights ceded 65.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.2.
  • UCF drained 9.2 treys per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.5 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

UCF Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Stetson L 85-82 Addition Financial Arena
12/2/2023 Lipscomb W 72-57 Addition Financial Arena
12/6/2023 Jacksonville W 94-52 Addition Financial Arena
12/10/2023 Ole Miss - Addition Financial Arena
12/18/2023 Maine - Addition Financial Arena
12/21/2023 Florida A&M - Addition Financial Arena

