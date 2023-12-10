How to Watch UCF vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UCF vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- UCF has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Knights are the 45th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 183rd.
- The Knights put up 79.3 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 66.5 the Rebels give up.
- UCF has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.
UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UCF played better when playing at home last year, posting 77.2 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game on the road.
- The Knights ceded 65.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.2.
- UCF drained 9.2 treys per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.5 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Stetson
|L 85-82
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 72-57
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 94-52
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/10/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Maine
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/21/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
