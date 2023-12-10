The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) will look to continue an eight-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Ole Miss matchup.

UCF vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

ESPN+

UCF vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM UCF (-3.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UCF (-3.5) 138.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UCF vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

UCF has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Knights and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.

Ole Miss has won just two games against the spread this season.

In the Rebels' eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

