UCF vs. Ole Miss December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) will face the UCF Knights (4-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UCF vs. Ole Miss Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UCF Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCF Players to Watch
- Jaylin Sellers: 19.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ibrahima Diallo: 8.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.0 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Shemarri Allen: 5.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Omar Payne: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Sellers: 19.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Diallo: 8.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.0 BLK
- Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Allen: 5.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Payne: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UCF vs. Ole Miss Stat Comparison
|UCF Rank
|UCF AVG
|Ole Miss AVG
|Ole Miss Rank
|141st
|77.2
|Points Scored
|72.2
|230th
|143rd
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|112th
|98th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|30.2
|294th
|96th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|238th
|244th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|6.4
|259th
|281st
|11.4
|Assists
|16.6
|53rd
|222nd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|9.8
|49th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.