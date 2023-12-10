Will Uvis Balinskis Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 10?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Balinskis stats and insights
- In one of 15 games this season, Balinskis scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Balinskis has no points on the power play.
- Balinskis averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Balinskis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|11:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|13:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|W 3-1
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
