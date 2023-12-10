The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Balinskis stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Balinskis scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Balinskis has no points on the power play.

Balinskis averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Balinskis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:00 Home L 3-0 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:09 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 11:47 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:49 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:50 Home W 5-2 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:19 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:47 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:06 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

