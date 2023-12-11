Miami Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios will face the Tennessee Titans and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 14, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Berrios' 26 targets have resulted in 20 catches for 194 yards (and an average of 17.6 per game) and one score.

Berrios vs. the Titans

Berrios vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Tennessee on the season.

The Titans surrender 230.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans' defense is third in the NFL by allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (14 total passing TDs).

Dolphins Player Previews

Braxton Berrios Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-115)

Berrios Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Berrios has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 40.0% of his games (four of 10).

Berrios has received 6.4% of his team's 405 passing attempts this season (26 targets).

He has racked up 7.5 yards per target (194 yards on 26 targets).

Berrios, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 47 offensive touchdowns this season (2.1%).

Berrios' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

