With the Miami Dolphins taking on the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Braxton Berrios a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Braxton Berrios score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Berrios' stat line shows 20 grabs for 194 yards and one score. He puts up 17.6 yards receiving per game.

In one of nine games this season, Berrios has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 3 42 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Broncos 2 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bills 6 6 43 1 Week 5 Giants 2 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 7 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 2 8 0 Week 12 @Jets 1 0 0 0

