Caleb Martin and his Miami Heat teammates will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Martin tallied 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-99 loss against the Cavaliers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Martin's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 16.5 11.5 Rebounds 5.5 4.1 Assists 2.5 2.0 PRA -- 17.6 PR -- 15.6 3PM 1.5 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Martin's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Hornets

Martin has taken 10.6 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 6.7% and 6.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.1 threes per game, or 6.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's Heat average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hornets are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hornets are 26th in the NBA, allowing 121.3 points per game.

The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 45.1 rebounds per contest.

The Hornets give up 27.0 assists per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets have conceded 13.6 makes per game, 24th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Caleb Martin vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 21 6 3 1 1 0 2 1/29/2023 27 8 6 3 0 0 1 11/12/2022 34 7 4 4 0 0 1 11/10/2022 31 9 4 2 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.