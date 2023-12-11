Miami Dolphins receiver Cedrick Wilson will face the Tennessee Titans and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 14, with kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Wilson's 12 catches have yielded 171 total yards (and an average of 28.5 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 19 times.

Wilson vs. the Titans

Wilson vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Seven players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

The Titans have surrendered a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Tennessee has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Titans is allowing 230.8 yards per game this year, which ranks 22nd in the NFL.

The Titans' defense ranks third in the league with 14 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Dolphins Player Previews

Cedrick Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-118)

Wilson Receiving Insights

Wilson has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this season.

Wilson has received 4.7% of his team's 405 passing attempts this season (19 targets).

He has picked up 9.0 yards per target (171 yards on 19 targets).

In two of six games this year, Wilson has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 47 offensive touchdowns this season (4.3%).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 1 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 4 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

