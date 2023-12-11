When the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans go head to head in Week 14 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Cedrick Wilson score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Cedrick Wilson score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has 171 receiving yards on 12 catches (19 targets) with two TDs this campaign, averaging 28.5 yards per game.

In two of six games this season, Wilson has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Cedrick Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Bills 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Giants 4 4 52 0 Week 7 @Eagles 3 2 48 0 Week 8 Patriots 1 1 1 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 5 1 31 1 Week 11 Raiders 4 3 23 0

