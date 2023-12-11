Chris Brooks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins take on the Tennessee Titans at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 14. If you're trying to find Brooks' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 14, Brooks has 15 carries for 94 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 6.3 yards per rushing attempt.

Chris Brooks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Dolphins have listed two other running backs on the injury report this week: Devon Achane (FP/ribs): 56 Rush Att; 534 Rush Yds; 7 Rush TDs 13 Rec; 101 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Raheem Mostert (DNP/knee): 162 Rush Att; 828 Rush Yds; 14 Rush TDs 21 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: December 11, 2023

December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Brooks 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 15 94 0 6.3 0 0 0 0

Brooks Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Broncos 9 66 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 6 28 0 0 0 0

