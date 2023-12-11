Will Chris Brooks Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Brooks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins take on the Tennessee Titans at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 14. If you're trying to find Brooks' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 14, Brooks has 15 carries for 94 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 6.3 yards per rushing attempt.
Chris Brooks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Dolphins have listed two other running backs on the injury report this week:
- Devon Achane (FP/ribs): 56 Rush Att; 534 Rush Yds; 7 Rush TDs 13 Rec; 101 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Raheem Mostert (DNP/knee): 162 Rush Att; 828 Rush Yds; 14 Rush TDs 21 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 14 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Brooks 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|15
|94
|0
|6.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brooks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|Broncos
|9
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|6
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
