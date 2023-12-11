Devon Achane was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Miami Dolphins match up with the Tennessee Titans at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 14. Take a look at Achane's stats below.

Heading into Week 14, Achane has 56 carries for 534 yards and seven touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 9.5 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 13 receptions (16 targets) for 101 yards.

Devon Achane Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

There are two other running backs on the injury report for the Dolphins this week: Chris Brooks (LP/knee): 15 Rush Att; 94 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 0 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Raheem Mostert (DNP/knee): 162 Rush Att; 828 Rush Yds; 14 Rush TDs 21 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: December 11, 2023

December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Achane 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 56 534 7 9.5 16 13 101 2

Achane Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Patriots 1 5 0 1 4 0 Week 3 Broncos 18 203 2 4 30 2 Week 4 @Bills 8 101 2 3 19 0 Week 5 Giants 11 151 1 1 14 0 Week 11 Raiders 1 1 0 1 4 0 Week 13 @Commanders 17 73 2 3 30 0

