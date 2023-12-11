Will Devon Achane Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Devon Achane was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Miami Dolphins match up with the Tennessee Titans at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 14. Take a look at Achane's stats below.
Heading into Week 14, Achane has 56 carries for 534 yards and seven touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 9.5 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 13 receptions (16 targets) for 101 yards.
Devon Achane Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- There are two other running backs on the injury report for the Dolphins this week:
- Chris Brooks (LP/knee): 15 Rush Att; 94 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 0 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Raheem Mostert (DNP/knee): 162 Rush Att; 828 Rush Yds; 14 Rush TDs 21 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 14 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Achane 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|56
|534
|7
|9.5
|16
|13
|101
|2
Achane Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|18
|203
|2
|4
|30
|2
|Week 4
|@Bills
|8
|101
|2
|3
|19
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|11
|151
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|17
|73
|2
|3
|30
|0
